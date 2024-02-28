First Mining Gold (TSE:FF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.11

Shares of First Mining Gold Corp. (TSE:FF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 337105 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of First Mining Gold from C$0.80 to C$0.70 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.13. The firm has a market cap of C$96.34 million, a P/E ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

In other news, Director Keith Neumeyer purchased 250,000 shares of First Mining Gold stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.12 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,000.00. Company insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

First Mining Gold Corp. develops and explores for gold projects. It also explores for silver and copper deposits. The company primarily holds interests in the Springpole Gold Project located in northwestern Ontario. First Mining Gold Corp. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

