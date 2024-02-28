First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Issues Earnings Results

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. First Solar had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. First Solar updated its FY24 guidance to $13.00-14.00 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 13.000-14.000 EPS.

First Solar Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR traded up $4.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $149.50. 6,174,656 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,070,094. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.31. First Solar has a 1-year low of $129.21 and a 1-year high of $232.00. The firm has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.50 and a beta of 1.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on FSLR. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of First Solar from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of First Solar from $226.00 to $216.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $214.00 to $237.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of First Solar from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of First Solar from $261.00 to $258.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Solar currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other First Solar news, insider Georges Antoun sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.02, for a total value of $422,448.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,400,056.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Solar

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSLR. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Solar by 1,371.4% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,818,288 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $313,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694,711 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at $213,049,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Solar by 197.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,336,038 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $111,880,000 after buying an additional 887,443 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Solar in the first quarter valued at $121,554,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of First Solar by 889.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 453,658 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $98,671,000 after buying an additional 511,143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

Further Reading

