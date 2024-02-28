First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (FIF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on March 15th

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st.

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Get First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund alerts:

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Price Performance

FIF stock opened at $16.56 on Wednesday. First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund has a one year low of $13.17 and a one year high of $17.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 435,757 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,637,000 after buying an additional 169,878 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $1,673,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 496,447 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,109,000 after acquiring an additional 45,665 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $445,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $260,000.

(Get Free Report)

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, including pipeline companies, utilities, and other companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues from operating or providing services in support of infrastructure assets such as pipelines, power transmission, and petroleum and natural gas storage in the petroleum, natural gas, and power generation industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.