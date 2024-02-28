First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $94.89

Shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $94.89 and last traded at $94.89, with a volume of 2363 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $94.80.
First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 0.1 %
The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.89.
First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.3994 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%.
First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile
First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Core Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the S&P 500 Index.
