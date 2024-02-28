First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $94.89

Shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $94.89 and last traded at $94.89, with a volume of 2363 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $94.80.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.89.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.3994 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FEX. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $247,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 1,368.2% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 71,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,340,000 after buying an additional 66,933 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $1,184,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $101,000.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Core Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the S&P 500 Index.

