First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 65,851 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 42% from the previous session’s volume of 46,331 shares.The stock last traded at $119.43 and had previously closed at $119.07.
First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $112.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.04.
First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.2087 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund
First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust Large Cap Growth Opportunities AlphaDEX Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Growth Index (the Index).
