First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 65,851 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 42% from the previous session’s volume of 46,331 shares.The stock last traded at $119.43 and had previously closed at $119.07.

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $112.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.04.

Get First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.2087 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 10,857.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 320,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,078,000 after purchasing an additional 317,248 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 76.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 295,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,409,000 after purchasing an additional 127,881 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 25.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 382,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,779,000 after purchasing an additional 76,633 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 86.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 128,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,468,000 after purchasing an additional 59,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 223.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 83,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,657,000 after purchasing an additional 57,850 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust Large Cap Growth Opportunities AlphaDEX Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Growth Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.