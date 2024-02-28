First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG) Receives $22.33 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.33.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down previously from $22.00) on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th.

In other First Watch Restaurant Group news, Director William A. Kussell sold 5,000 shares of First Watch Restaurant Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director William A. Kussell sold 15,000 shares of First Watch Restaurant Group stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total transaction of $307,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,921.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director William A. Kussell sold 5,000 shares of First Watch Restaurant Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group during the 2nd quarter worth $20,745,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group during the 2nd quarter worth $11,205,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in First Watch Restaurant Group by 433.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 668,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,552,000 after buying an additional 542,800 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group during the 3rd quarter worth $8,940,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group during the 2nd quarter worth $6,755,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FWRG opened at $25.11 on Friday. First Watch Restaurant Group has a 1 year low of $14.34 and a 1 year high of $25.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.53.

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Bradenton, Florida.

