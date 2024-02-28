Flare Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.74 Billion (FLR)

Flare (FLR) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. Flare has a total market capitalization of $1.74 billion and $60.80 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flare coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0501 or 0.00000079 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Flare has traded 53.9% higher against the US dollar.

About Flare

Flare’s launch date was January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 100,559,787,198 coins and its circulating supply is 34,675,595,425 coins. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks. Flare’s official website is flare.network. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Flare’s official message board is medium.com/flarenetwork.

Buying and Selling Flare

According to CryptoCompare, “Flare (FLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Flare has a current supply of 100,559,787,198 with 34,664,603,764.48234 in circulation. The last known price of Flare is 0.04811 USD and is down -5.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 64 active market(s) with $54,339,991.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flare.network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flare should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

