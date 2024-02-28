Flight Deck Capital LP Purchases 3,600 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Flight Deck Capital LP increased its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,300 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up 3.8% of Flight Deck Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Flight Deck Capital LP’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1,111.1% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 72.0% during the third quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 94.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 142 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSLA traded up $3.32 on Wednesday, hitting $203.05. 62,312,685 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,959,352. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $152.37 and a 1-year high of $299.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $213.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $646.67 billion, a PE ratio of 47.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 2.43.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $267.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. KGI Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $213.00 price objective (down previously from $309.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $227.00 to $193.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.89.

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $256,312.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,124 shares in the company, valued at $14,935,038.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total value of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,920,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $256,312.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,935,038.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 98,928 shares of company stock worth $19,545,953. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

