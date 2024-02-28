Flight Deck Capital LP Takes $3.83 Million Position in HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP)

Flight Deck Capital LP purchased a new stake in HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 167,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,827,000. HashiCorp accounts for about 4.7% of Flight Deck Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in HashiCorp by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,435,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368,102 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in HashiCorp by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,204,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635,247 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in HashiCorp by 215.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,426,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,891,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021,230 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in HashiCorp by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,187,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,042 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in HashiCorp by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,817,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,500,000 after purchasing an additional 500,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HashiCorp stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.70. 1,939,979 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,101,015. HashiCorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.91 and a 52-week high of $36.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.04 and a 200-day moving average of $23.19.

HashiCorp ( NASDAQ:HCP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $146.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.21 million. HashiCorp had a negative return on equity of 17.20% and a negative net margin of 37.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. Analysts anticipate that HashiCorp, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO David Mcjannet sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $5,002,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,405,886.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other HashiCorp news, CFO Navam Welihinda sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total value of $54,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,512.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Mcjannet sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $5,002,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,405,886.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 775,317 shares of company stock worth $18,014,864 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 26.13% of the company’s stock.

HCP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised HashiCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. BTIG Research decreased their price target on HashiCorp from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target (down previously from $36.00) on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (down previously from $28.00) on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on HashiCorp from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.25.

HashiCorp, Inc provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data.

