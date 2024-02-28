Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $35.65 and last traded at $35.79. Approximately 320,416 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 1,667,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FLR shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Fluor in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Fluor from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Fluor from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Fluor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.20.

Fluor Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.44 and its 200 day moving average is $36.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 2.14.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Fluor had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 24.25%. Fluor’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Fluor Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Fluor

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLR. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fluor in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fluor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fluor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Fluor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fluor during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Company Profile

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

See Also

