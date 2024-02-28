Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Receives $33.73 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.73.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Flywire from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Flywire in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Flywire from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Flywire in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Flywire from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Get Flywire alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FLYW

Flywire Trading Up 1.7 %

Insider Transactions at Flywire

Shares of Flywire stock opened at $24.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.10 and a 200 day moving average of $25.83. Flywire has a 12 month low of $18.65 and a 12 month high of $35.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -222.89 and a beta of 0.91.

In other Flywire news, CEO Michael Massaro sold 7,679 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total transaction of $179,688.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 947,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,182,498. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Flywire news, CEO Michael Massaro sold 7,679 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total transaction of $179,688.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 947,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,182,498. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Rob Orgel sold 3,839 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total value of $89,832.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 256,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,004,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,107 shares of company stock valued at $506,489 in the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Flywire

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLYW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Flywire by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 3,312 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Flywire by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Flywire by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 12,461 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Flywire by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,038,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,082,000 after buying an additional 37,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flywire during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

About Flywire

(Get Free Report

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Flywire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flywire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.