Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $100.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.52 million. Flywire had a negative net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.96%. Flywire’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Flywire updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance to EPS.

Flywire Trading Up 17.3 %

Flywire stock traded up $4.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.76. The stock had a trading volume of 4,006,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,559,460. Flywire has a 52-week low of $18.65 and a 52-week high of $35.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of -264.89 and a beta of 0.91.

Get Flywire alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

FLYW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Flywire from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Flywire from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Flywire from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Flywire from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Flywire from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Flywire has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Flywire

In other Flywire news, General Counsel Peter Butterfield sold 1,339 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total transaction of $31,332.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 144,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,378,211.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Michael G. Ellis sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total value of $71,085.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 337,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,850,928.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Peter Butterfield sold 1,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total value of $31,332.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 144,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,378,211.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,107 shares of company stock valued at $506,489 in the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Flywire

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLYW. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Flywire by 58.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,055,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,961,000 after buying an additional 2,239,940 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Flywire by 29.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,281,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,179,000 after buying an additional 1,635,222 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Flywire by 2,255.5% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,353,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,117,000 after buying an additional 1,295,916 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Flywire by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,566,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,797,000 after buying an additional 653,610 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Flywire by 55.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,801,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,930,000 after purchasing an additional 639,264 shares during the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flywire Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flywire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flywire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.