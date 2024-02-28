Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,296,551 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 244,574 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $78,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 86.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 657,842 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $8,170,000 after acquiring an additional 304,923 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 174.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 332,161 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,125,000 after acquiring an additional 211,037 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,104,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 110.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 700,928 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $8,460,000 after acquiring an additional 367,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 777,055 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $9,651,000 after purchasing an additional 237,763 shares in the last quarter. 52.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of Ford Motor stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.18. 8,391,212 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,501,164. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $15.42. The firm has a market cap of $48.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.62.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.17. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.56%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John Douglas Field bought 182,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.05 per share, with a total value of $2,011,100.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 720,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,957,944.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group lowered Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. HSBC began coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.30 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.81.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

