Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Trading 5.4% Higher

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Free Report) was up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $73.44 and last traded at $72.62. Approximately 97,853 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 981,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.88.

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Formula One Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Formula One Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.67.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.67.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 175,827 shares of Formula One Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.70 per share, with a total value of $5,397,888.90. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 48,499,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,488,933,790.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Larry E. Romrell sold 21,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $600,739.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,449.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 175,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.70 per share, with a total value of $5,397,888.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 48,499,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,488,933,790.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 2,474,462 shares of company stock valued at $75,600,119.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FWONK. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Formula One Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,043,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,456,000 after purchasing an additional 73,369 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 283.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 363,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,231,000 after acquiring an additional 268,910 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 16.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 283,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,580,000 after acquiring an additional 39,355 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 6.1% in the third quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 174,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,848,000 after acquiring an additional 9,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 643.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 144,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,094,000 after acquiring an additional 124,798 shares in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

