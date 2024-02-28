Freshpet (FRPT) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Freshpet (NASDAQ: FRPT) recently:
- 2/27/2024 – Freshpet had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $100.00 to $130.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/27/2024 – Freshpet had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $67.00 to $102.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 2/27/2024 – Freshpet had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $70.00 to $120.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 2/27/2024 – Freshpet had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $95.00 to $115.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/16/2024 – Freshpet had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $100.00 to $115.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/1/2024 – Freshpet is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/23/2024 – Freshpet had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $88.00 to $100.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 12/30/2023 – Freshpet was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating.
Freshpet Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of FRPT traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $109.39. The company had a trading volume of 423,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,373. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -154.07 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.59. The company has a quick ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Freshpet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.13 and a 52-week high of $112.00.
Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.22. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 3.57% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $215.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.
Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.
