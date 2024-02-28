Freshpet (FRPT) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Freshpet (NASDAQ: FRPT) recently:

2/27/2024 – Freshpet had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $100.00 to $130.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/27/2024 – Freshpet had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $67.00 to $102.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/27/2024 – Freshpet had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $70.00 to $120.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/27/2024 – Freshpet had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $95.00 to $115.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/16/2024 – Freshpet had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $100.00 to $115.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/1/2024 – Freshpet is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock.

1/23/2024 – Freshpet had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $88.00 to $100.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/30/2023 – Freshpet was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating.

Freshpet Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of FRPT traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $109.39. The company had a trading volume of 423,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,373. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -154.07 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.59. The company has a quick ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Freshpet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.13 and a 52-week high of $112.00.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.22. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 3.57% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $215.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRPT. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Freshpet by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,740,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,558,000 after purchasing an additional 110,383 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Freshpet by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,254,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,617,000 after purchasing an additional 73,393 shares in the last quarter. Jana Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Freshpet by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jana Partners LLC now owns 4,289,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,298,000 after purchasing an additional 275,374 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Freshpet by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 266,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,586,000 after purchasing an additional 11,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $175,000.

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

