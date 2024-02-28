Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Position Reduced by Old Well Partners LLC

Old Well Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report) by 18.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 263,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,700 shares during the quarter. Freshworks comprises approximately 4.5% of Old Well Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Old Well Partners LLC’s holdings in Freshworks were worth $5,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Freshworks during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Freshworks by 117.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Freshworks during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of Freshworks during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Freshworks by 210.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,201 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on FRSH shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Freshworks from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Freshworks from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Freshworks from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Freshworks from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Freshworks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

In related news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 8,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total transaction of $173,972.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,393.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Freshworks news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 8,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total value of $173,972.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,393.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 6,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $126,690.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,018,241. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 226,624 shares of company stock valued at $5,335,402 in the last quarter. 26.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:FRSH traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,946,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,645,037. Freshworks Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.22 and a 12-month high of $24.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.43 and a beta of 0.99.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshdesk Support Desk that enables businesses to delight their customers at every service engagement touchpoint across traditional channels, including email, and modern channels, such as messaging and social media; Freshdesk Contact Center that offers agents with cloud-based telephony system to connect with customers that supports complex call-flows, number and call management, IVR, and routing needs, as well as live dashboard and reports; and Freshdesk Customer Success, which helps customer success managers at business to business (B2B) subscription companies.

