Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) Shares Gap Down to $33.03

Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.03, but opened at $30.20. Frontdoor shares last traded at $30.45, with a volume of 286,188 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 0.91.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 110.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,943,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541,616 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Frontdoor by 191.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,142,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407,001 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Frontdoor by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,758,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,788 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Frontdoor in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,880,000. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,692,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,186,000 after buying an additional 938,541 shares during the last quarter.

Frontdoor, Inc provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

