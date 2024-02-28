Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Shares Down 7.8%

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Free Report) shares dropped 7.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $23.20 and last traded at $23.50. Approximately 70,551 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 175,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FLGT has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group began coverage on Fulgent Genetics in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded Fulgent Genetics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Fulgent Genetics Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm has a market cap of $677.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.07 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.70.

In related news, CFO Paul Kim sold 1,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total value of $39,618.09. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 200,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,526,682.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Fulgent Genetics news, COO Jian Xie sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total transaction of $583,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 363,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,630,048.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Kim sold 1,437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total value of $39,618.09. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,526,682.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,216 shares of company stock worth $672,105 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 31.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLGT. Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 416.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 450.8% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.09% of the company’s stock.

About Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides clinical diagnostic and therapeutic development solutions to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical diagnostic solutions include molecular diagnostic testing; genetic testing; anatomic pathology laboratory tests and testing services, such as gastrointestinal pathology, dermatopathology, urologic pathology, breast pathology, neuropathology, and hematopathology; oncology tests and testing services; and next generation sequencer services related to hereditary cancer, cardiovascular genetics, reproductive health, and neurodegenerative genetics, as well as pharmacogenetic tests.

Featured Stories

