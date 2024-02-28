FY2023 EPS Estimates for Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) Raised by Analyst

Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for Rocky Brands in a report released on Tuesday, February 27th. B. Riley analyst J. Lick now expects that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $1.87 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.74. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Rocky Brands’ current full-year earnings is $1.74 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Rocky Brands’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.22 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Rocky Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.

RCKY opened at $30.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.65. The company has a market capitalization of $225.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 2.02. Rocky Brands has a twelve month low of $11.77 and a twelve month high of $32.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Rocky Brands by 103.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 801 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Rocky Brands by 485.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,850 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Rocky Brands by 8,929.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,167 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Rocky Brands by 94.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Rocky Brands by 538.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,555 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Rocky Brands news, insider Curtis A. Loveland sold 4,000 shares of Rocky Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total transaction of $122,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,039 shares in the company, valued at $2,992,150.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Rocky Brands’s payout ratio is presently 44.29%.

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, Muck, XTRATUF, Servus, Ranger, and Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, and Contract Manufacturing segments.

