FY2024 EPS Estimates for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Cut by William Blair

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair reduced their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of AutoZone in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 27th. William Blair analyst P. Blee now expects that the company will post earnings of $151.20 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $152.34. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for AutoZone’s current full-year earnings is $149.23 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for AutoZone’s FY2025 earnings at $169.89 EPS.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $28.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $26.08 by $2.81. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.62% and a negative return on equity of 57.23%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $24.64 earnings per share. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AZO. Wedbush lifted their target price on AutoZone from $2,950.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James upgraded shares of AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,750.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,933.00 to $3,027.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,895.35.

AutoZone Stock Performance

AZO stock opened at $2,954.99 on Wednesday. AutoZone has a one year low of $2,277.88 and a one year high of $2,956.84. The firm has a market cap of $51.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2,687.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,610.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in AutoZone during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in AutoZone by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at AutoZone

In other AutoZone news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,717.36, for a total transaction of $8,152,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,282,501.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Thomas B. Newbern sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,551.62, for a total transaction of $19,902,636.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,519 shares in the company, valued at $6,427,530.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles Pleas III sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,717.36, for a total transaction of $8,152,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,416 shares in the company, valued at $9,282,501.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,807 shares of company stock valued at $38,827,861 over the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

See Also

