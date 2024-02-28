FY2024 EPS Estimates for Integra Resources Corp. Increased by Analyst (CVE:ITR)

Integra Resources Corp. (CVE:ITR – Free Report) – Raymond James boosted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Integra Resources in a report released on Wednesday, February 21st. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.14) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.17). The consensus estimate for Integra Resources’ current full-year earnings is ($0.15) per share.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Integra Resources from C$5.00 to C$4.25 in a research report on Friday, January 26th.

Shares of ITR opened at C$0.94 on Monday. Integra Resources has a 1 year low of C$0.91 and a 1 year high of C$2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.48, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$64.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$1.18 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.15.

Integra Resources Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Great Basin of the Western United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on developing DeLamar Project located in southwestern Idaho; and the Wildcat and Mountain View Projects located in western Nevada.

