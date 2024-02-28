FY2024 EPS Estimates for Perseus Mining Limited (TSE:PRU) Increased by Cormark

Perseus Mining Limited (TSE:PRU – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cormark upped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Perseus Mining in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 26th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.22. The consensus estimate for Perseus Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.24 per share.
Perseus Mining Price Performance
Perseus Mining stock opened at C$1.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 5.63. Perseus Mining has a 52 week low of C$1.32 and a 52 week high of C$2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.56 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.54.
About Perseus Mining
Perseus Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores, evaluates, develops, and mines for gold properties in West Africa. The company holds interests in the Edikan gold mine project located in Ghana; and the Sissingué and Yaouré gold mine projects located in Republic of Côte d'Ivoire.
