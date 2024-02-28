FY2024 EPS Estimates for Quebecor Lowered by Cormark (TSE:QBR)

Quebecor (TSE:QBR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cormark dropped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Quebecor in a research note issued on Friday, February 23rd. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.18 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.31.
Quebecor Stock Performance
Quebecor Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.325 dividend. This is a positive change from Quebecor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th.
