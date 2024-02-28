FY2024 EPS Estimates for Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) Cut by Analyst

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cormark decreased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Superior Plus in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 26th. Cormark analyst B. Watson now anticipates that the company will earn $0.39 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.50. The consensus estimate for Superior Plus’ current full-year earnings is $0.62 per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank cut their price target on Superior Plus from C$12.75 to C$12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Raymond James downgraded Superior Plus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$13.00 price objective on shares of Superior Plus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$16.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.50 to C$13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Superior Plus currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.69.

SPB stock opened at C$9.15 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$9.50 and its 200-day moving average is C$9.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.41. The company has a market cap of C$2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.57 and a beta of 0.79. Superior Plus has a twelve month low of C$9.05 and a twelve month high of C$11.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 342.86%.

Superior Plus Corp. distributes and markets propane and distillates in both the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: The United States Retail Propane Distribution (U.S. Propane); Canadian Retail Propane Distribution (Canadian Propane); and North American Wholesale Propane Distribution (Wholesale Propane).

