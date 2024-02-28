FY2025 Earnings Forecast for Vistra Corp. Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:VST)

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Vistra in a report issued on Monday, February 26th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now expects that the company will post earnings of $4.68 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $6.24. The consensus estimate for Vistra’s current full-year earnings is $3.87 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Vistra’s FY2026 earnings at $5.61 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $7.59 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on VST. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Vistra from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Vistra from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st.

Vistra Price Performance

VST opened at $51.64 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.47 and a 200 day moving average of $36.27. Vistra has a 52-week low of $21.18 and a 52-week high of $51.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The stock has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vistra

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vistra by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Vistra by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 17,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vistra by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Vistra by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 25,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vistra by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be issued a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

