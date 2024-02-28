FY2025 EPS Estimates for Canadian Western Bank Increased by Analyst (TSE:CWB)

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Free Report) – Cormark increased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Canadian Western Bank in a research note issued to investors on Friday, February 23rd. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.94 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.93. The consensus estimate for Canadian Western Bank’s current full-year earnings is $3.65 per share.

Get Canadian Western Bank alerts:

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 8th. The company reported C$0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.89 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$291.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$292.40 million. Canadian Western Bank had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 9.04%.

CWB has been the topic of several other reports. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Western Bank currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$34.09.

View Our Latest Research Report on Canadian Western Bank

Canadian Western Bank Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of CWB opened at C$29.37 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$29.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$28.76. The company has a market cap of C$2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.57. Canadian Western Bank has a twelve month low of C$22.96 and a twelve month high of C$31.64.

Insider Transactions at Canadian Western Bank

In other Canadian Western Bank news, Senior Officer Vladimir Ahmad sold 2,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total value of C$67,590.00. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Western Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This is a boost from Canadian Western Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Canadian Western Bank’s payout ratio is 39.05%.

About Canadian Western Bank

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, notice, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; agriculture lending products; mortgages; lines of credits; registered retirement savings loans; consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Western Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Western Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.