FY2025 EPS Estimates for Canadian Western Bank Increased by Analyst (TSE:CWB)

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Free Report) – Cormark increased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Canadian Western Bank in a research note issued to investors on Friday, February 23rd. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.94 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.93. The consensus estimate for Canadian Western Bank’s current full-year earnings is $3.65 per share.
Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 8th. The company reported C$0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.89 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$291.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$292.40 million. Canadian Western Bank had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 9.04%.
Canadian Western Bank Stock Up 2.1 %
Shares of CWB opened at C$29.37 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$29.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$28.76. The company has a market cap of C$2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.57. Canadian Western Bank has a twelve month low of C$22.96 and a twelve month high of C$31.64.
Insider Transactions at Canadian Western Bank
In other Canadian Western Bank news, Senior Officer Vladimir Ahmad sold 2,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total value of C$67,590.00. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.
Canadian Western Bank Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This is a boost from Canadian Western Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Canadian Western Bank’s payout ratio is 39.05%.
About Canadian Western Bank
Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, notice, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; agriculture lending products; mortgages; lines of credits; registered retirement savings loans; consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.
