FY2025 EPS Estimates for Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) Reduced by Cormark

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Free Report) (TSE:ELD) – Cormark cut their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 26th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.88 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.31. The consensus estimate for Eldorado Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.71 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Eldorado Gold’s FY2026 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently commented on EGO. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. CIBC increased their target price on Eldorado Gold from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Canada lowered Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.27.

Eldorado Gold Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of EGO stock opened at $10.23 on Wednesday. Eldorado Gold has a one year low of $8.30 and a one year high of $13.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 1.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGO. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 11.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 448,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after acquiring an additional 46,000 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 193,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after buying an additional 22,292 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 9.2% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,965,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,508,000 after buying an additional 165,700 shares during the last quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 1.7% in the third quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 29,438,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $262,297,000 after buying an additional 501,488 shares during the period. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its stake in Eldorado Gold by 361.3% in the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 346,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after acquiring an additional 271,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.23% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.