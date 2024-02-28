FY2025 EPS Estimates for Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs cut their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report released on Thursday, February 22nd. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Goodman now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $1.30 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.35. The consensus estimate for Intra-Cellular Therapies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.64) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Intra-Cellular Therapies’ FY2026 earnings at $2.85 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $5.15 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $7.00 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.42.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Stock Performance

Shares of ITCI opened at $72.90 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.76. The company has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of -49.93 and a beta of 1.04. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a fifty-two week low of $42.01 and a fifty-two week high of $76.11.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $132.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.97 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 23.02% and a negative net margin of 30.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.45) EPS.

Insider Activity at Intra-Cellular Therapies

In other news, EVP Suresh K. Durgam sold 21,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,382,030.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Suresh K. Durgam sold 21,262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,382,030.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Halstead sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.83, for a total value of $3,341,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 346,984 shares of company stock worth $23,476,700 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

See Also

