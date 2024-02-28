FY2025 EPS Estimates for Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Lifted by Roth Capital

Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital raised their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Ormat Technologies in a report released on Sunday, February 25th. Roth Capital analyst J. Clare now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings of $2.71 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.64. The consensus estimate for Ormat Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $2.41 per share.

ORA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Ormat Technologies from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.88.

Ormat Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE ORA opened at $64.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.54. Ormat Technologies has a 1 year low of $58.73 and a 1 year high of $90.95.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $241.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.71 million. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 15.00%. Ormat Technologies’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share.

Ormat Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 22.97%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ormat Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 518,360 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,234,000 after acquiring an additional 28,058 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Ormat Technologies by 15.7% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 307,111 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,710,000 after buying an additional 41,661 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 15,944 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 185,147 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,945,000 after buying an additional 44,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 123,789 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,655,000 after acquiring an additional 12,897 shares in the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

Featured Stories

