FY2025 EPS Estimates for Trane Technologies plc Raised by Zacks Research (NYSE:TT)

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research raised their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Trane Technologies in a research report issued on Thursday, February 22nd. Zacks Research analyst S. Goswami now forecasts that the company will earn $11.03 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $10.17. The consensus estimate for Trane Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $10.16 per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $246.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Stephens upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $253.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.71.

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $283.52 on Monday. Trane Technologies has a 1-year low of $162.04 and a 1-year high of $286.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $257.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.03.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This is an increase from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 38.23%.

In other Trane Technologies news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 2,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.31, for a total value of $742,413.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,700,168.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.34, for a total transaction of $138,856.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,449,442.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 2,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.31, for a total value of $742,413.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,788 shares in the company, valued at $14,700,168.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,895 shares of company stock worth $1,859,452. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Motco bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Trane Technologies by 139.7% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

