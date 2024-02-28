FY2026 Earnings Forecast for Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Issued By Wedbush

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Free Report) – Wedbush decreased their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report released on Thursday, February 22nd. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $7.68 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $7.69. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Karuna Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($11.37) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Karuna Therapeutics’ FY2028 earnings at $18.74 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on KRTX. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. William Blair cut Karuna Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $330.00 price objective (up from $245.00) on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Karuna Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $293.92.

Shares of KRTX opened at $314.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a PE ratio of -26.87 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $312.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.16. Karuna Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $158.38 and a 12-month high of $321.45.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($3.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.65) by ($0.36). The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.22) earnings per share.

In related news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.13, for a total transaction of $1,580,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,150 shares in the company, valued at $13,008,749.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 15,000 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.81, for a total transaction of $4,752,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,650 shares in the company, valued at $12,244,706.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.13, for a total value of $1,580,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,150 shares in the company, valued at $13,008,749.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $8,356,500. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 94.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 57.3% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 5.7% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate includes KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of various peripheral tissues and dementia-related psychosis, including Alzheimer's disease.

