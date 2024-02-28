General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 372,538 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 21,380 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $82,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its stake in General Dynamics by 411.5% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GD traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $273.80. The company had a trading volume of 53,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,170,271. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $261.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $244.19. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $202.35 and a twelve month high of $274.90.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.04). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $11.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th were issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors downgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $296.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total transaction of $8,551,750.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,569,860.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total value of $8,551,750.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,977 shares in the company, valued at $204,569,860.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total transaction of $19,414,117.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 149,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,502,023.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

