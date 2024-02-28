General Motors (NYSE:GM) Stock Holdings Cut by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,626,828 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 533,497 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in General Motors were worth $53,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Weik Capital Management raised its position in General Motors by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 9,075 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in General Motors by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in General Motors by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in General Motors by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 12,755 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC raised its position in General Motors by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 28,360 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. 79.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of General Motors stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,653,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,848,082. General Motors has a 12 month low of $26.30 and a 12 month high of $41.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.01 and a 200 day moving average of $33.35. The company has a market capitalization of $46.99 billion, a PE ratio of 5.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $42.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.81 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 5.89%. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. Analysts predict that General Motors will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This is an increase from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.92%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. HSBC started coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.30 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of General Motors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.66.

In related news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 13,826 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total transaction of $528,706.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,567 shares in the company, valued at $3,348,562.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

