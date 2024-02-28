Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) Issues Earnings Results

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $75.61 million during the quarter. Gilat Satellite Networks had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 7.55%.

Gilat Satellite Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GILT opened at $5.91 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.29. Gilat Satellite Networks has a fifty-two week low of $4.51 and a fifty-two week high of $7.16. The company has a market capitalization of $334.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GILT shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 price target on shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in a research note on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gilat Satellite Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th.

Institutional Trading of Gilat Satellite Networks

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Gilat Satellite Networks by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,501 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in the first quarter worth $2,338,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks during the third quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. 32.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gilat Satellite Networks Company Profile

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions in Israel, the United States, Peru, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Satellite Networks, Integrated Solutions, and Network Infrastructure and Services. The company designs and manufactures ground-based satellite communications equipment; and provides solutions and end-to-end services.

