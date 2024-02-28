Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $4.02 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GILFree Report) (NYSE:GIL) – Analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Gildan Activewear in a report issued on Wednesday, February 21st. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now anticipates that the company will earn $4.02 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.00. The consensus estimate for Gildan Activewear’s current full-year earnings is $4.00 per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on GIL. Desjardins raised their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Canada downgraded Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$45.80.

Gildan Activewear Price Performance

Gildan Activewear stock opened at C$47.00 on Monday. Gildan Activewear has a 12 month low of C$36.42 and a 12 month high of C$51.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.97. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$44.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$43.04.

Insider Transactions at Gildan Activewear

In related news, Director Chuckie J. Ward sold 5,845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.96, for a total value of C$262,791.20. In related news, Director Chuckie J. Ward sold 5,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.96, for a total transaction of C$262,791.20. Also, Senior Officer Michael Schroeder sold 3,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.71, for a total transaction of C$104,231.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 214 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,213.94. Insiders have sold 46,192 shares of company stock valued at $1,617,624 in the last quarter. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gildan Activewear Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is a positive change from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.14%.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

