Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $6.83

Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.83 and last traded at $7.06, with a volume of 650344 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Global Net Lease to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Global Net Lease in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Global Net Lease presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Get Global Net Lease alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GNL

Global Net Lease Stock Down 3.5 %

Global Net Lease Increases Dividend

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -4.47, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th were paid a $0.354 dividend. This is a positive change from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 20.00%. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is -86.59%.

Insider Transactions at Global Net Lease

In related news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $1,335,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,255,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,869,873.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $1,335,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,255,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,869,873.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 220,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $2,207,845.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,405,042 shares in the company, valued at $44,094,470.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 571,978 shares of company stock valued at $5,362,151 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Net Lease

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 98.9% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 221.9% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,274 shares during the period. 75.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.