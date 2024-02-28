Globalstar (NYSE:GSAT) Shares Gap Down to $1.74

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.74, but opened at $1.60. Globalstar shares last traded at $1.45, with a volume of 4,239,267 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GSAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Globalstar from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised Globalstar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 11th.

Globalstar Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Globalstar

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.00 and a beta of 0.83.

In related news, Director James F. Lynch purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.73 per share, with a total value of $865,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,540,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,775,445.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Rebecca Clary sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total value of $116,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,522,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,360,521.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James F. Lynch acquired 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.73 per share, with a total value of $865,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,540,720 shares in the company, valued at $14,775,445.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Globalstar

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSAT. Virtue Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Globalstar during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 738,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 8,162 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 728.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,677,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,195,000 after buying an additional 2,354,617 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,739,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,175,000 after buying an additional 2,547,398 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Globalstar by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,215,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,238,000 after purchasing an additional 809,680 shares during the period. 17.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globalstar Company Profile

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications.

Featured Stories

