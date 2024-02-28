GoGold Resources (TSE:GGD) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.94

GoGold Resources Inc. (TSE:GGD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.94 and last traded at C$0.99, with a volume of 365773 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BMO Capital Markets set a C$2.50 price target on GoGold Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

GoGold Resources Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 8.05, a quick ratio of 8.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of C$334.78 million, a P/E ratio of -51.00 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.28.

GoGold Resources (TSE:GGD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C($0.02). GoGold Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 16.82%. The business had revenue of C$7.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.06 million. As a group, analysts forecast that GoGold Resources Inc. will post 0.0270076 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John Stephen Morris Turner acquired 25,000 shares of GoGold Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.02 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,575.00. 6.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About GoGold Resources

GoGold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver in Mexico. The company holds 100 % interest in the Parral Tailings project, which covers an area of 141 hectares located in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico. It also holds 100% interest in the Los Ricos properties, which includes Los Ricos South and Los Ricos North projects, that covers 42 concessions with an area of approximately 22,000 hectares situated in the Jalisco State, Mexico.

See Also

