Gold Road Resources Limited (ASX:GOR) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.01 Per Share

Gold Road Resources Limited (ASX:GOR – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, February 28th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Gold Road Resources’s previous final dividend of $0.005.

Gold Road Resources Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.65, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gold Road Resources

In other news, insider Duncan Gibbs 243,473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. Company insiders own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

About Gold Road Resources

Gold Road Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Western Australia. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It owns 50% interest in the Gruyere gold mine located in north-east of Perth. The company also controls 100% of tenements covering 3,250 square kilometers across Yamarna.

