Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Hits New 52-Week High at $13.08

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.08 and last traded at $13.06, with a volume of 802977 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.96.

Several research firms have issued reports on GOGL. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Golden Ocean Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.44 and a 200-day moving average of $8.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 1.35.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,286 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 157,545 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 25,265 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 109,131 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 7,519 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 854,195 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,335,000 after acquiring an additional 307,763 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,388,233 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $13,549,000 after purchasing an additional 52,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.98% of the company’s stock.

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels worldwide. It operates dry bulk vessels comprising of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company's vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

