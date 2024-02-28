Good Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMER) Short Interest Update

Good Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMER – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a growth of 2,950.0% from the January 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,104,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Good Gaming Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of GMER stock traded up 0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching 0.02. 83,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,338. Good Gaming has a fifty-two week low of 0.01 and a fifty-two week high of 0.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is 0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is 0.01.

Good Gaming Company Profile

Good Gaming, Inc operates tournament gaming platform and online destination targeting esports players and participants that want to compete at the high school or college level worldwide. It also develops MicroBuddies that combines Ethereum ERC721 non-fungible tokens (NFT), non-standard ERC20 tokens, and strategic gameplay to replicate and create NFTs.

