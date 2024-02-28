GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for GoodRx in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 26th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Cherny forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter. Leerink Partnrs has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for GoodRx’s current full-year earnings is $0.09 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for GoodRx’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America lowered GoodRx from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on GoodRx from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on GoodRx from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on GoodRx from $8.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on GoodRx in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

GoodRx Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GDRX opened at $6.59 on Wednesday. GoodRx has a 1-year low of $4.14 and a 1-year high of $9.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 8.23 and a quick ratio of 8.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 164.79 and a beta of 1.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GoodRx

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in GoodRx by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 4,265 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in GoodRx by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in GoodRx by 107.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 21,298 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in GoodRx by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,110,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,459,000 after acquiring an additional 60,979 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in GoodRx during the 1st quarter worth about $319,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at GoodRx

In related news, insider Scott Wagner purchased 21,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.76 per share, for a total transaction of $124,715.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 182,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,504. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GoodRx Company Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

