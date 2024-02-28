Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) Shares Sold by Wynnefield Capital Inc.

Wynnefield Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Free Report) by 86.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 32,926 shares during the period. Granite Construction comprises 0.1% of Wynnefield Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Wynnefield Capital Inc.’s holdings in Granite Construction were worth $190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Granite Construction by 93.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,991 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Granite Construction during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,609,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Granite Construction during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,192 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,658 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter.

Granite Construction Trading Up 3.3 %

NYSE GVA traded up $1.63 on Wednesday, hitting $51.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,838. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 1-year low of $33.74 and a 1-year high of $52.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.20 and its 200 day moving average is $43.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 65.83 and a beta of 1.43.

Granite Construction Dividend Announcement

Granite Construction ( NYSE:GVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). Granite Construction had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $933.70 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GVA. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Granite Construction from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Granite Construction from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st.

Insider Transactions at Granite Construction

In other news, Director Louis E. Caldera sold 1,263 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $63,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,528 shares in the company, valued at $426,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Granite Construction Company Profile

(Free Report)

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public.

