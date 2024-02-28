Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Receives C$88.30 Consensus PT from Analysts

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$88.30.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GRT.UN. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$97.00 to C$86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$90.00 to C$91.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$83.00 to C$87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$84.00 to C$81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$93.00 to C$84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

Shares of GRT.UN opened at C$72.67 on Friday. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$62.72 and a 12-month high of C$86.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$75.28 and its 200 day moving average is C$72.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.90. The stock has a market cap of C$4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -363.35 and a beta of 1.12.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This is a positive change from Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,650.00%.

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

