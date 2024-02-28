Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) Shares Gap Up After Dividend Announcement

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock had previously closed at $6.94, but opened at $7.43. Gray Television shares last traded at $7.43, with a volume of 138 shares changing hands.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. Gray Television’s payout ratio is presently -23.02%.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Gray Television ( NYSE:GTN.A Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.08). Gray Television had a negative return on equity of 3.76% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. The firm had revenue of $864.00 million during the quarter.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

