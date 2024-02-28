Greenlight Capital Re (GLRE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 5th.

NASDAQ:GLRE opened at $12.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $441.75 million, a P/E ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Greenlight Capital Re has a 1-year low of $9.07 and a 1-year high of $12.57.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLRE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Greenlight Capital Re by 164.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 801.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,471 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 477.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 5,803 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 3,428.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 7,714 shares during the last quarter. 61.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Greenlight Capital Re from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th.

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage, personal lines, and commercial lines. It also provides casualty reinsurance products and services comprising general liability, motor liability, professional liability, and worker's compensation; and accident and health, transactional liability, mortgage insurance, surety, trade credit, marine, and energy, as well as other specialty products, such as aviation, crop, cyber, political, and terrorism products.

