Griffon (NYSE:GFF) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

GFF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Griffon from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Griffon from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Griffon from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th.

Griffon Price Performance

GFF opened at $69.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.66. Griffon has a 1 year low of $25.97 and a 1 year high of $70.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 51.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.39.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The conglomerate reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.29. Griffon had a return on equity of 72.80% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $643.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Griffon will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Griffon announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 15th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the conglomerate to buy up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Griffon Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James W. Sight sold 2,000 shares of Griffon stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.38, for a total transaction of $134,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,269,641.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Griffon by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 32,801 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in Griffon by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 221,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,795,000 after purchasing an additional 54,400 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Griffon by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 431,791 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,129,000 after purchasing an additional 23,060 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Griffon in the 3rd quarter worth $2,150,000. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Griffon in the 2nd quarter worth $9,630,000. 73.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Griffon

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Home and Building Products, and Consumer and Professional Products. The Home and Building Products segment manufactures and markets residential and commercial sectional garage doors, rolling steel service doors, fire doors, shutters, steel security grilles, and room dividers for the use in commercial construction and repair, and home remodeling applications.

