Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Shares Gap Up to $26.47

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.47, but opened at $28.36. Grocery Outlet shares last traded at $28.28, with a volume of 690,545 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GO has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Grocery Outlet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

View Our Latest Report on GO

Grocery Outlet Trading Up 3.1 %

Insider Activity at Grocery Outlet

The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.68, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.09.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total value of $57,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,384. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Grocery Outlet during the 4th quarter worth $282,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 50,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 9,067 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 41,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 123,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,330,000 after purchasing an additional 23,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,273,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,001,000 after purchasing an additional 101,056 shares in the last quarter.

About Grocery Outlet

(Get Free Report)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in ownership and operation of a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.