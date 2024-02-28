Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Shares Sold by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP reduced its holdings in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 227,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,849 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.19% of Guardant Health worth $6,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GH. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Guardant Health by 5.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Guardant Health during the first quarter worth about $385,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Guardant Health by 20.3% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in Guardant Health by 36.0% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 143,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,475,000 after purchasing an additional 37,888 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Guardant Health by 186.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 15,873 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

GH opened at $19.53 on Wednesday. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.08 and a 12 month high of $41.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.08. The company has a quick ratio of 6.24, a current ratio of 6.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.30.

In other Guardant Health news, insider Kumud Kalia sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total transaction of $152,946.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,268.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

