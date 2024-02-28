Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Hits New 12-Month High at $121.90

Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $121.90 and last traded at $118.94, with a volume of 73394 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $119.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Hamilton Lane from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer lowered Hamilton Lane from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $102.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hamilton Lane currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.33.

Get Hamilton Lane alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane Stock Up 0.2 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.70 and its 200 day moving average is $99.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.98 and a beta of 1.23.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $125.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.47 million. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 25.22% and a return on equity of 28.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Hamilton Lane Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is 54.77%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 2,249.7% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 392,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,418,000 after acquiring an additional 376,106 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 2.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 230,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,419,000 after purchasing an additional 4,878 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 95,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,665,000 after buying an additional 21,123 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Hamilton Lane in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $803,000. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hamilton Lane in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.